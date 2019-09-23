CADILLAC — Despite recent rainy weather, the Wexford County Central Dispatch building project currently is ahead of schedule.
That was one of the things shared by construction project manager Bob Scarbrough during his second update to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. In July, the board voted to hire Scarbrough to take the reigns of the project after former commissioner Bob Hilty announced he was no longer able to fulfill those duties.
Originally it was believed the project might have to go into a holding pattern due to the inability to get steel beams on time, but Scarbrough told the commissioners the steel for the project would be delivered on Sept. 19. With the delay avoided, Scarbrough said the steel should be installed during the next few weeks. As long as the weather cooperates, Scarbrough said the exterior work should be completed during the next few weeks and the building should be enclosed.
He also reported the utilities, including underground, were all installed.
Since the new Wexford County Jail was constructed and opened, dispatch remained at its original location inside the old Wexford County Jail site. That site, however, is not efficient with utilities and too old to meet the needs of a 21st Century dispatch center. With that in mind, the county commissioners opted to build the new facility.
At its second April meeting, the county commissioners voted to move forward with seeking bonds for $1.2 million to build the facility, which contains a 10% contingency fund.
With work started on the facility the week of July 20, it is expected the facility will be opened by early 2020. Feb. 15 is the contractual date for the substantial completion of the building. The county also will be switching to its new 800 megahertz radio system on Jan. 1.
