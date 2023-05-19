Wexford Board gets update on Spectrum broadband expansion

CADILLAC — In March 2022, Charter Communications Government Affairs Director Marilyn Passmore told the Wexford County Board of Commissioners that the municipality they serve would be getting increased access to broadband internet and recently she came back to give an update.
During her presentation, Passmore told the commissioners a lot was going on in Wexford County.
Passmore said the cost of this expansion is offset by $1.2 billion in support the company won in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. The expansion also is part of Charter’s $5 billion investment to connect more than 1 million currently underserved, mostly rural families and small businesses to broadband service.
She told the commissioners that last year the company built 34 miles of network and connected more than 300 homes and small businesses in Wexford County. This year, she said Spectrum is on track to build 225 miles of network and connect 2,500 homes and small businesses. IN 2024, the work will continue as the company will build another 115 miles and connect another 1,300 homes and small businesses, while the first half of 2025 will connect more than 300 more homes before the project is finished.
Passmore said people can check if their home will be part of the expansion by checking www.spectrumruralexpansion.com. Through this site, she said people can add their email and/or phone numbers to receive updates on the company’s progress.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 7-0 to approve the IV-D Reimbursement application. The application allows for the state to reimburse the county 66% of the cost for child court cases.
The board also approved by a vote of 7-0 a 28th Circuit Court line item increase request from Judge Jason Elmore. The increase was for $35,000.
In a letter from Elmore, it stated the line item accounting for the payment of appointed attorneys covers those appointed for appellate purposes. It also covers both those appointed in the circuit court and in the probate court, which falls under the circuit court.
Elmore said there has been an increase in the number of appeals the court is seeing. The budget for the 2023 fiscal year was set at $35,000 but as of May 8, there is a balance of $29,821.52, of which $18,836.18 is attributable to the probate court and the remainder to the circuit court.
Currently, Elmore said there are another eight requests for appellate counsel pending and that was the reason for the request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.