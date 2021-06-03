Wexford board green-lights hiring expert to evaluate jail design, construction

CADILLAC — Wexford County will be seeking the services of an expert when it comes to reviewing and evaluating both the design and construction of the Wexford County Jail.
On Wednesday, the board of commissioners voted 8-0, with Julie Theobald absent, to allow for the hiring of the expert with the caveat that the total cost should not exceed $30,000.
Since its opening, the jail has had numerous issues. While many were resolved, others have continually appeared, according to the June 2 meeting's agenda packet. The agenda packet also stated the county's legal counsel recommended commissioners look at finding and hiring an expert to do the facility evaluation.
This is not the first time the board took action because of issues at the jail.
On Aug. 1, 2018, the board voted unanimously to sue the contractor, Granger Construction Company of Lansing, and architectural firm, Hooker DeJong, Inc., who assisted in the construction of the county's new jail. After commissioners took that vote, however, there was a change in how the contractor and architect were approaching the repair of problems within the jail.
Problems, however, have persisted at the jail. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said earlier this week the potential hiring of the expert is the next step in the process of finding solutions to the ongoing issues. While the hope is to get things figured out without litigation, Koch said it is a possibility.
Roughly 14 months after breaking ground in August 2016, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office housed its first prisoners at the new county jail in November 2017.
The process of building a new jail included a change from a planned expansion project at the current jail site to the construction of a new facility after the land was donated to the county by Stan Fawcett.
The jail project began after an in-depth study concluded the current jail functions as a holding facility for inmates being shuttled to and from court dates at significant expense to taxpayers of about $600,000 a year. The study was released in fall 2013. The jail project included a new 158-bed jail and administrative offices on a 10-acre site.
The 50-year-old former jail only had 32 beds, while the number of inmates reached 90 to 100 each month. The new 49,000-square-foot facility also serves as the new headquarters of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
