Wexford board hears resident's concerns about Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority, bills

CADILLAC — Two action items on the agenda were approved by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday, but it was the public comments by one Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority customer that was the most interesting.
Jacqueline Irwin addressed the commissioners regarding the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority by first saying the county did those using the sewer system a disservice by dissolving the Wexford County Department of Public Works. The DPW was dissolved at the commissioners’ last meeting in 2015.
The end of DPW operations started when the county sold the landfill and it also depended on when Cherry Grove, Clam Lake and Selma townships could provide for the operations and maintenance of the Lake Mitchell Sewer District. The county also needed to find a third party to run the Cedar Creek Township Water System.
With both of those requirements met, the commissioners took the final action at the end of 2015. After the DPW’s closure, the issue of no provision for capital improvements and no capital improvement funds resulted in the need for rate increases. With a more than 40-year-old system, it was no surprise that on occasion, maintenance would be needed.
Irwin said those rates have progressively gotten more expensive as more issues have come up related to the aging system. What started as $45 a month, Irwin said has increased to nearly $100.
She also said Lake Mitchell residents have been informed that rates are going to eclipse the $100 level very soon.
In September, the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority entered into an Administrative Consent Order with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The order outlines what improvements need to be made to the system and when those improvements need to be made.
According to the order, if the LMSA fails to complete necessary improvements by certain dates, it could face fines and penalties. Upon approval of the order in September, LMSA was invoiced $3,270 for “Enforcement cost” and $1,500 for a “Civil fine.”
The LMSA has been approved for a loan of up to $9.3 million by the United States Department of Agriculture to replace grinder pumps and lift stations throughout the system, in addition to other upgrades.
According to a Baker Tilly cash flow analysis, in order to pay for the project, user rates will have to be increased incrementally over the next several years, reaching an estimated $125.82 a month by 2027-2028.
Irwin said she recently found out that bids for the project have come in and it was her understanding the cost for the project is more than $20 million, which she estimated would raise monthly bills for the roughly 800 families using the sewer system to $250 a month.
According to documents found on Wade Trim’s website regarding the system improvements, the bid for grinder pump station improvements and gravity main cleaning and televising was nearly $14.1 million. The bid for pump station upgrades at submersible pump stations 1A, 2A, 1B, 2B and 1C through 5C came in at nearly $4.9 million. The total of the bids for all the work is roughly $19 million.
She pleaded with the commissioners that that wasn’t something that should be put on the back of 800 or so families using the sewer system and should be a concern for the commissioners and all the residents of the county.
While the commissioners didn’t address Irwin after her comments, a few did speak regarding the issues she presented during the commissioner comments portion of the meeting. Commissioner Kathy Adams, who told Irwin she should come and address the commissioners about the sewer issues, said she hoped a creative solution could be found.
Commissioner Brian Potter also said with the money the state currently has, there has to be some sort of solution via grants or some other means that can help to take care of the issue facing these county residents. He said $100 or more was too much for a monthly sewer bill.
As for the actual agenda items discussed on Wednesday, the board approved the hiring of accounting firm Rehmann to perform an audit on the county for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2022, by a vote of 9-0. The audit is an annual audit the county has performed and will include auditing the financial statements of governmental activities, business-type activities, the aggregate discretely presented component units, each major fund and the aggregate remaining fund information, including the disclosures, which collectively comprise the basic financial statements of the county.
The board also unanimously approved the child care fund grant amendment.
Last July, the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which started in October, passed an increase of just over $41,000 in basic grant funding for Wexford County. Amendments for this money could not be entered until January.
The grant is one where the county will spend the money needed up front, but then is reimbursed 100% by the state. Since the amendment changes the total expenditure line item on the county’s child care fund summary, new signatures were required.
Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.