CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will look much the same in 2023 as it did in 2022.
The board voted Wednesday to re-elect Gary Taylor as its chairman and Mike Bush as its vice chairman for 2023. Taylor was the lone nominee for the chairman’s position, while Bush was the lone nominee for the vice-chairman position. Taylor was elected by his peers 7-0, while and Bengelink was elected by a tally of 8-0 Wednesday.
Commissioner Brian Potter was not at the meeting Wednesday, while new District 1 Commissioner Jason Mitchell arrived late and was not able to vote for the board chair position.
Taylor went on to make committee appointments, which mostly mirrored his appointments from 2022. They included Musta as chairman of the finance committee, Potter as chairman of the human resources/public safety committee and Julie Theobald as chairman of the recreation and building committee. Potter was nominated mid-year as the chair of the human resources/public safety committee after the unexpected death of former commissioner Mike Bengelink in July.
The commissioners voted 8-0 for the committee chair appointments and other committee members’ appointments. This includes Potter, Theobald and Taylor on the finance committee, Taylor, Kathy Adams and Bush on the human resources and public safety committee, and Townsend and Jason Baughan on the recreation and building committee. The executive committee will consist of Taylor as chair, Musta, Theobald and Potter.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board discussed and approved the dual-employed contracts for the county administrator and deputy county administrator.
In both cases, the contracts were approved by a tally of 8-0. Both contracts also are retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, and continue through Dec. 31, 2025. With the passage, Administrator Joe Porterfield will receive, a gross additional sum of $630 per week for the calendar year 2023; a sum of $661.50 per week for the calendar year 2024; and the sum of $694.58 per week for the calendar year 2025. This would be in addition to the salary he earns as equalization director.
With the passage of the contract, Deputy Administrator Jami Bigger will receive, “a gross additional sum of $472.50 per week for the calendar year 2023; the gross sum of $496.13 per week for the calendar year 2024; and the gross sum of $520.94 per week for the calendar year 2025. This would be in addition to the salary she earns as human resources director.
Both Porterfield and Bigger also are entitled to the same fringe benefits as provided by the county to its other similarly situated employees, according to the contract.
The board also voted 8-0 to extend the 32-cent per meal increase by Canteen Services for an additional six months. On June 15, the commissioners originally approved the temporary rate increase for six months, which was extended Wednesday.
At the end of the meeting, the incumbent board members welcomed new commissioner Jason Mitchell. Mitchell was elected to the position in November’s General Election after he received more votes than his opponent Randy Sucharski.
Mitchell said he spent his first meeting observing everything and he ran for the seat on the board to get more involved.
“I wanted to be more involved and represent my constituents as best as I could,” he said. “As far as what I want to achieve, just having a voice and doing the right thing for the county.”
