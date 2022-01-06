Wexford board holds organizational meeting, one member objects to committee assignments

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will look much the same in 2022 as it did in 2021, but one commissioner was not happy about it.
The board voted Wednesday to elect Gary Taylor as its chairman and Michael Bengelink as its vice chairman for 2021. Taylor and Michael Musta were the nominees for the chairman’s position, while Bengelink and Ben Townsend were the nominees for the vice-chairman position. Taylor was elected by his peers 6-3, while and Bengelink was elected by a tally of 5-4 Wednesday.
Taylor and Bengelink were selected by written ballot as the board organized for the first time Wednesday.
Taylor went on to make committee appointments, which mostly mirrored his appointments from 2021. They included Musta as chairman of the finance committee, Bengelink as chairman of the human resources/public safety committee and the only change from 2021 was Julie Theobald as chairman of the recreation and building committee instead of Joe Hurlburt.
The commissioners voted 9-0 for the committee chair appointments but 8-1 to keep the other committee members as they were in 2021. That lone dissenting vote was by Judy Nichols.
During board comments, Nichols expressed why she voted against keeping committee appointments the same. In a prepared statement she said she was hoping she wouldn’t have to share this communication with those in attendance Wednesday. After the reading of the committee appointments, she had a response to Taylor’s selections.
“Once again, as a commissioner of District 8 which is Haring Township and part of Cedar Creek, I have been passed over for appointment to the finance, HR/public safety or exec committee,” she said. “I have been placed on building and rec for the sixth year in a row, and despite my years of service and expertise in many areas, I have never been chosen as chairperson of any committee.”
Nichols continued by saying she offered to serve on those other committees and wasn’t approached or asked to serve. She also said it was unfortunate for the voters in her district because they don’t have representation on either of the two most significant committees of the board of commissioners.
She stated her disappointment in Wednesday’s appointments.
“Yes, I have a voice on the board as a whole, but it has not been heard in the planning stages and at the committee level, other than building and rec,” she said.
When asked after the meeting if he had a comment regarding Nichols’s concerns and her statement regarding his appointments, Taylor said he had no comment.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted to keep the same meeting schedule: the first and third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m.
The board also voted 9-0 to approve a $67,500 expenditure by the sheriff’s office.
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office will now have the APEX Officer Training Simulator, which will improve law enforcement and corrections training by providing interactive crisis intervention, de-escalation and use of force training.
The sheriff’s office will be the first in the state to have the training aid. By being first, the sheriff’s office also qualifies for more than $48,000 in discounts.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said nationwide use of force has been a focus and anyone who has watched the news has seen that. Going into the new year, Trent Taylor said the use of force will be a focus for the sheriff’s office.
“This system will allow us to have interactive dialogue with our trainees, our deputies, and it will help us not only with deadly force, which is what everyone thinks about when you talk about the use of force but everything from officer presence to deadly force,” he said.
He also said it will allow dispatchers to be incorporated into training and community mental health. He also said other law enforcement agencies would be able to utilize it.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Richard Denison said the new training system purchase the commissioners approved Wednesday will allow Wexford County officers to virtually experience encounters they may not regularly have in northern Michigan.
