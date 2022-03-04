CADILLAC — The message was clear from a representative of Charter Communications, Wexford County will be getting increased access to broadband internet.
That message was why Charter Communications Government Affairs Director Marilyn Passmore was at Wednesday’s Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting. The expansion is part of Charter’s $5 billion investment to connect more than 1 million currently-underserved, mostly rural families and small businesses to broadband service.
Passmore said the cost of this expansion is being offset by $1.2 billion in support the company won in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. She also said people can check if their home will be part of the expansion by checking www.spectrumruralexpansion.com.
Since Passmore spoke during community comments, the commissioners didn’t respond to her comments, but after the meeting board chairman Gary Taylor said he was happy to hear the good news.
“I think that’s great news. It’s fantastic,” he said. “I’m excited about that.”
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted 9-0 to approve additional compensation for Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield and Wexford County Human Resources Director Jami Bigger. Porterfield and Bigger are taking up the co-administrator duties after Janet Koch resigned from her post on Feb. 16.
With the board’s approval Wednesday, Porterfield is receiving an additional $200 a week for the next 90 days, while Bigger is receiving an additional $300 a week to compensate them for the added co-administrator duties.
Before the vote, commissioner Julie Theobald asked why there was a 90-day timeframe. It was discussed that the 90 days was to allow for a trial period with the two co-administrators. After the meeting, Taylor and commissioner Brian Potter expanded upon that.
Taylor said Porterfield and Bigger are going to keep track of the tasks they are doing during the 90 days. After that, those logs will help the commissioners determine if an administrator is needed full-time, part-time or not at all.
The agenda item regarding the Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections Transition Houses was removed from the agenda. Information in Wednesday’s board of commissioners’ agenda packet stated the community corrections board voted to close the transition houses last week.
After the meeting, commissioner Joe Hurlburt also informed the Cadillac News he was not seeking re-election and anyone living in District 1 who is interested in running had until April 19 to file for the seat.
