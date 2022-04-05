Wexford board looking at assessing contracts, appointments

CADILLAC — It’s tax season and many people are working toward filing returns if they haven’t done so already.
Municipalities also are busy this time of year with tax duties, including but not limited to holding boards of review. On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will weigh in on multiple assessing contracts the county has with other municipalities.
Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said the assessing contracts with the City of Cadillac, City of Manton and Slagle Township are scheduled to be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting. The county also has an agreement with Cherry Grove Township to handle its assessing duties but that contract still has a few years left before it needs to be reviewed, according to Porterfield.
The duties the county office performs for these other municipalities include estimating the value of real property within cities or township boundaries. Then that value is converted into an assessment, which is one component in the computation of real property tax bills.
The county has been assisting the two cities for more than 20 years, while its partnership with Slagle Township started in 2009.
The partnership to perform the assessing duties for Cherry Grove Township started, more recently, in 2019.
If the contacts are approved, the one for Manton starts retroactive to April 1 and continues until the city or county wishes to terminate or renegotiate the contract, while the Cadillac contract starts retroactive to April 1 and continues through March 31, 2027. Finally, the Slagle Township contract begins retroactive to April 1 and continues through March 31, 2023.
Also, during Wednesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss an appointment with the Pine River Natural River Zoning Review Board and the Airport Authority.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources asked the county to review its appointments to standing committees and at a minimum appoint one primary representative to the river zoning review board, according to information in the board packet for Wednesday’s meeting. The packet also indicated that Larry Copley recently resigned from the board leaving three open vacancies and only one primary member, Michael Solomon, with no appointed alternates.
The Human Resources and Public Safety Committee is recommending the commissioners appoint Dave Foley to the review board as a primary member.
The board also is scheduled to discuss the recommendation to appoint Raymond Hill to the Airport Authority, which would fill a current vacancy on the authority.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us, click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/?page_id=174.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
