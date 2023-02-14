Wexford board looking at firm for annual audit, bump to child care fund grant

CADILLAC — An annual audit and an adjustment to a budget line item are the only two action items on the upcoming Wexford County Board of Commissioners agenda.
The board is scheduled Wednesday to discuss hiring the accounting firm Rehmann to perform an audit on the county for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2022. Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said this is an annual audit the count does and nothing new.
Porterfield said the county had the firm conduct its 2021 audit last year and historically it has been a good report. According to the information provided in the meeting’s agenda package, the firm will be auditing the financial statements of governmental activities, business-type activities, the aggregate discretely presented component units, each major fund and the aggregate remaining fund information, including the disclosures, which collectively comprise the basic financial statements of the county.
“I don’t see anything out of the ordinary or any big surprises coming from the audit,” he said.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners will be discussing a childcare fund grant amendment.
Last July, the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which started in October, passed an increase of just over $41,000 in basic grant funding, according to information in the meeting’s agenda packet. Amendments for this money could not be entered until January.
The grant is one where the county will spend the money needed upfront but then is reimbursed 100% by the state. Since the amendment changes the total expenditure line item on the county’s child care fund summary, new signatures were required, according to the agenda packet.
Porterfield said everything with the childcare fund is contingent on what is used and is uncertain if the county will end up using the additional $41,000. He also said the child care fund is used to aid children who are in foster care programs or the probate court system.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
