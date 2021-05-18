Wexford board looking at resolution seeking discontinued revenue sharing payments

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners could soon be asking the state for nearly $350,000 in revenue sharing payment shortfalls.
In 2005, state revenue sharing payments were discontinued to counties, relieving the state budget of $183 million in annual state revenue sharing payments to counties. At the time, the idea was payments would be restored when each of the individual counties' revenue sharing reserve funds were exhausted. That occurred in 2013 for Wexford County.
The Michigan Association of Counties identified 60 Michigan counties that received less than the statutorily required amount. Wexford County was one of the counties and it was shorted by the state $346,660. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said with the influx of American Rescue Plan funds into the state, the idea is to ask to be made whole.
She also said unlike Wexford County’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan, the state's back payments would not be restricted to COVID-19-related expenses. As a result, Koch said the county was advised to make this request.
By statute, the state was required to pay counties their full funding amount when they re-entered the system. Full funding is defined as the 2004 payment plus inflation until the time you re-entered the state revenue sharing system. If you entered earlier than others, you stopped accruing inflationary increases.
The exhaustion of the accounts was staggered, with Tuscola County exhausting their account in 2008, while Emmet County is expected to exhaust theirs in 2023. The counties that exhausted their accounts before 2014 faced cuts to their base revenue sharing payments that were never restored. Counties that came back on to the system in 2014, and later, did not have any of their base funding cut.
"The state has been shorting us for years and this is a request to be compensated for what we should have had all along," she said.
The finance committee suggested the full board approve this resolution.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
Per the current 2021 Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gathering and Face Mask Order Amendment, the public may participate in person in government meetings if social distancing guidelines are followed. They also can attend virtually.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/May-19-2021.pdf
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.