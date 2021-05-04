Wexford board looking at staffing updates in building department, public defenders' office

CADILLAC — A familiar face could be returning to the Wexford County Building Department on a part-time basis after the upcoming board of commissioners meeting.
Bob Scarbrough retired earlier this year after serving as the building official for Wexford County for roughly 20 years. Although the county had an agreement with another building official, it was only for a short time, according to the information in the meeting agenda packet.
At the April 27 Wexford County Human Resources/Public Safety Committee meeting, it was noted Scarbrough was willing to provide building official and building inspector services for the county on a part-time basis beginning on June 1. With that in mind, the commissioners are being asked to approve a one-year letter of understanding between Scarbrough and the board.
According to the letter of understanding, Scarbrough will provide inspection services and other duties as assigned by the department head on the days required by the department at a rate of $42.50 per hour with no entitlements to any benefits as afforded full-time employees, health insurance, holiday pay, vacations, personal time, sick time, etc. Also beginning June 1, 2021, Scarbrough’s hours worked must avoid the Affordable Care Act threshold of working at least 30 hours per week for more than 120 days in a year. This is an “at will,‘ non-union position.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss and vote to update the roster of the public defender's office.
The Public Defenders’ Office is requesting approval to change their roster by reducing one staff attorney and adding a chief assistant public defender. With the change, the total number of employees will remain the same for both Full Time Equivalent and headcount. Also, due to a staff vacancy, no budget amendments are needed.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
Per the March 31 Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gathering and Face Mask Order Amendment, the public may participate in person in government meetings if social distancing guidelines are followed.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to https://wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/May-5-2021.pdf
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.