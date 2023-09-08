Wexford board lowers asking price for old jail property

CADILLAC — Since March 2020, the old Wexford County Jail has sat vacant and for sale after the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Wexford County Central Dispatch moved to new
facilities.
There have been interested parties who have looked at the property and one, US Federal Properties Co., LLC, even made an offer to purchase, but that ultimately fell through. So, it likely is no surprise that after months of inactivity, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners decided to reduce the asking price for the jail property.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted 8-0, with Commissioner Jason Mitchell not present, to make a listing agreement addendum with Premier Reality Listing Co., LLC., which reduced the asking price to $150,000. It also extended the ending date for the listing to Jan. 27, 2024.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the property has been listed for a few years and there haven’t been any takers. Questions have started to be asked about what it would cost to demolish the old jail, but Porterfield said before they travel down that path they want to see if lowering the price will compel someone to purchase.
“The consensus (between the realtor and the commissioners) is to lower the price and see if that motivates someone to purchase it before we go out and get bids to tear it down,” he said.
He said if there is no interest by the Jan. 27, 2024 expiration date of the current listing agreement, Porterfield said that is when the county would start looking at other available options, including getting bids for demolition of the structure.
Porterfield said board chairman Gary Taylor signed the addendum Wednesday after the meeting and the expectation is it will be forwarded to the realtor Thursday so the listing can be updated with the new reduced asking price.
In March 2021, the board voted to approve moving forward with the potential sale of the old Wexford County Jail to U.S. Federal Properties Co., LLC. At that time, the county said it would take the old jail off the market for the next 10 months as US Federal Properties Co., LLC worked through the purchase and site development. The property will be sold for the asking price of $275,000.
With approval by the board in March 2021, U.S. Federal Properties Co., LLC, delivered an earnest money deposit for $10,000 to be held by First American Title. If the closing failed to occur on or before Dec. 31, 2021, then the county would have retained the $10,000 and neither party would have any further obligation to the other.
When the commissioners voted to take the jail off the market in March 2021, no other interested buyers were looking at the property. Only Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital previously showed any interest. With no other potential buyers showing any interest in buying the old jail, the board entertained the request.
At the second December 2021 meeting, the commissioners took action to extend the contingency offer by 60 days for the purchase of the old Wexford County Jail. In January 2022, the county found out the sale would not come to fruition as the potential buyer decided to pass on the property located at 820 S. Carmel St.
With the VA not purchasing the property, there was no other party at the time interested in the site and that has continued to be the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.