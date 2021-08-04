CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday morning and certified the election results from Tuesday’s August Primary.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman confirmed the certification Wednesday afternoon of both the Cherry Grove Township emergency services millage and the Manton Consolidated School operating millage renewal.
The five-year Cherry Grove Township millage passed by a tally of 271 yes votes to 148 no votes Tuesday. The millage will provide funds for the township to continue to offer fire protection and emergency medical services, including funding for fire and emergency medical services operations, staffing, training, vehicles, equipment and housing.
The 3-mills voters approved Tuesday is a renewal of the previously authorized 1.75 mills used for fire service and a new 1.25 mills millage for ambulance services.
Manton schools’ voters passed an operating millage renewal by a tally of 165 yes votes to 104 no votes Tuesday. The passage of the renewal allows the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law.
The renewal voters passed Tuesday is for five years, from 2022 to 2026.
