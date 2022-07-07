Wexford board ready to start budget crunch

CADILLAC — With the action taken Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners has started the budget process for the fiscal year 2023.
While the Wexford County Finance Committee started that process on June 22 when it reviewed the draft budget calendar, the full board of commissioners made it official when it passed the budget calendar by a vote of 8-0 Wednesday.
With that action taken, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield will open the budgeting process to all county departments/offices on July 11. By Aug. 1, county departments/offices will submit completed budget requests, according to the proposed budget calendar.
From Aug. 1-19, Porterfield will work with county departments/offices regarding budget requests. The finance committee also will be updated during this time. On Aug. 19, the proposed budgets will be provided to the finance committee for discussion and review at its next meeting on Aug. 24.
At that Aug. 24 meeting, the finance committee will also determine which departments it will want present at upcoming meetings. They also will provide direction to Porterfield, according to the proposed budget calendar. On Sept. 8, the finance committee will hear from those selected departments and continue to provide direction to Porterfield.
On Sept. 28, the finance committee would hear from selected departments again, review the revised budget and reach a consensus regarding any additional revisions. It also would be scheduled to recommend the budget for consideration to the full board.
On Oct. 5, the proposed budget would be presented to the full board and desired revisions would be given to the administrator. On Oct. 7, a public hearing notice would be published. On Oct. 19, the public hearing would be held and the full board would consider adopting the proposed budget and the General Appropriations Act.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board recognized several employees for at least 10 years of service. They included Wexford County Treasurer Kristina Nottingham (10 years of service), Wexford County Register of Deeds Roxanne Snyder (20 years), Wexford County Friend of the Court Custody Investigator/Mediator Kimberly Recca (25 years) and Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor (30 years).
