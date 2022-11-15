CADILLAC — It might be roughly a week before Thanksgiving but the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is about to finalize the most important thing for the county before the start of the New Year — the 2023 budget.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget and vote on the recommended 2023 budget. The board also will discuss the approval of the General Appropriations Act. The Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act requires that the board enacted a general appropriations act designed to meet county-funded expenditures.
In July, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners adopted its budget calendar and nearly four months later the budget process for the 2023 fiscal year is nearing completion.
The proposed budget for the county’s General Fund is roughly $16 million, but commissioners have had to contend with a $250,000 to $300,000 shortfall. The board has been working on determining if it wants to supplement the budget using fund balance or budgetary reductions.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board will discuss a resolution that looks to support conducting an economic impact study of Consumers Energy dams.
On Aug. 9, the utility company announced it was going to gather opinions from the public about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help them guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. This includes the Hodenpyle Dam, according to the information in the meeting packet.
The resolution states that the board believes Consumers Energy has the responsibility to fund statewide economic environmental studies by an independent consultant with expertise in the subject to gain an accurate picture of the impact on the state and county, according to information in the agenda packet. The county also would support the exploration of state and federal grants as funding sources for this type of study.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
