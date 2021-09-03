Wexford board supports mental health resolution

CADILLAC —On a day where the Wexford County Board of Commissioners were scheduled to discuss a resolution showing support for the community’s mental health, Shellon North urged the commissioners to do that and more.
North, who spoke during public comment, talked to the commissioners about her friend George Timmins, who died by suicide in June 2018. She spoke about his issues and troubles but ultimately said the area needs better mental health services, especially when it comes to suicide prevention.
Later in the meeting, the board discussed and passed a resolution by a vote of 9-0 Wednesday that supports the community’s mental health.
The resolution gave the commissioners’ support to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health authority and opposed legislation that aims to change such authorities.
The meeting’s agenda packet stated recent proposals in the Michigan House and Senate fundamentally change the public behavioral health system and it is believed the proposals will harm those served by the system. For those reasons, the board was asked to pass the resolution in opposition to those proposals.
The packet’s information said, if passed, the proposals would equal a loss of local control in terms of oversight, governance, operations and accountability. It also could mean community mental health patients lose access to services, supports and input into the design and operations of those services. Those patients also could be completely left out of the system.
Finally, information in the agenda packet said the senate proposal, in particular, incentivizes and prioritizes profits to private companies at the expense of the public and the people served by community mental health.
Instead, the resolution asks legislators to support certified community behavioral health clinics, behavioral health homes and opioid health homes.
During the discussion, it was suggested the topic of suicide and North’s concerns regarding suicide prevention be brought to the community mental health board. Commissioner Ben Townsend, who is the commissioner liaison on the community mental health board, said he would do that. He also stated there is a hotline number that is operated 24/7 for anyone experiencing a crisis.
Commissioner Julie Theobald asked that Townsend share the number with the commissioners and agreed to do that.
The Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Crisis Line can be reached 24-hours a day by calling 1-833-295-0616. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Hotline is also an option by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
