Wexford board takes next step in process for selling old jail property

CADILLAC — Wexford County has officially taken the next step in the process of selling the old county jail property.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 9-0 to accept the contingency offer to purchase the more than 4-acre parcel of land the now vacant jail facility sits on from US Federal Properties Co., LLC.
The move means the county will enter into a contingent option to purchase with US Federal Properties Co., LLC. If things work out, the site would become a new outpatient clinic to Veterans Affairs. A proposal packet must be submitted by July 1 to the VA and if the site and plan are approved, US Federal Properties Co., LLC will purchase the old jail property from the county, develop it per the VA's requirements and provide a long-term lease to the VA.
In March, the board voted 9-0 to approve moving forward with the potential sale of the old Wexford County Jail to US Federal Properties Co., LLC. At that time, the county said it would take the old jail off the market for the next 10 months as US Federal Properties Co., LLC worked through the purchase and site development. The property will be sold for the asking price of $275,000.
With approval by the board in March, US Federal Properties Co., LLC, delivered an earnest money deposit for $10,000 to be held by First American Title. If the closing fails to occur on or before Dec. 31, 2021, then the county would have retained the $10,000 and neither party would have any further obligation to the other.
When the commissioners voted to take the jail off the market in March, board chairman Gary Taylor said no other interested buyers were looking at the property. Only Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital previously showed any interest. With no other potential buyers showing any interest in buying the old jail, the board entertained the request.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, Steve Peacock, of the firm Rehmann of Traverse City, gave a presentation at the board of commissioners meeting. The firm gave the county an unmodified clean opinion regarding its audit for the 2020 fiscal year.
That rating is the highest that can be given and Peacock called it a "gold star" of a report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.