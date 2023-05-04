Wexford board taking cautious, deliberate approach to utilizing opiate settlement funds

CADILLAC — Many words could describe how the Wexford County Board of Commissioners plans to utilize the thousands of dollars it has and will receive from the settlement of opiate lawsuits.
Those words include slow, deliberate and cautious. On Wednesday, the board voted 8-0, with Commissioner Brian Potter not present, to spend $15,000 of that money. The proposal the commissioners approved is one of the proposals that fit the guidelines for the use of the funds and came from District Health Department No. 10. The recommendation from the Wexford County Finance and Appropriations Committee was for the full board to approve the use of these funds by the health department for advertisements.
This includes $3,000 for the purchase of billboard space at multiple locations throughout the county and $9,500 in digital media ads using geofencing and/or targeted ads. Geofencing marketing involves setting up virtual boundaries around a point or area that tracks whenever someone with a mobile device crosses them.
When this happens, it causes a notification that advertises a nearby store, brand, service or product to be sent to that person’s mobile device.
The proposal also asks for $2,500 for staff time that will be needed to complete the project.
According to information in the meeting packet, the campaign will utilize both billboards and digital media to better inform the public about opioid misuse prevention. Messaging will include “things to know” when being prescribed an Rx pain medication and information on appropriate monitoring, storage and disposal of opioids.
After the meeting, Wexford County Board of Commissioners chairman Gary Taylor said this is how the county going to spend the money in the early stages to ensure the money is being used properly.
“We’re going to go slow and make sure we’re checking with legal to make surer everything we do and money we give out is done properly,” he said. “We are not going to rush into it.”
He also said the money that was utilized by the health department could be something that is renewed or expanded, but no decision has been made in that regard.
The Master Settlement Agreement between the many municipalities involved in the lawsuit and the defendants requires the monies to be used for a variety of abatement measures approved by the Federal Court in Cleveland.
Developed in consultation with the nation’s leading public health experts, the list of pre-approved uses includes a wide range of intervention, treatment, education and recovery services so that state and local governments can decide what will best serve their communities.
