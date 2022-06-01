Wexford board to consider funding upgrades at county fairgrounds

CADILLAC — With the Northern District Fair only a few months away, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners has been asked to provide funding for upgrades at the fairgrounds.
Recently, NDF Board President Larry Walsh requested financial assistance from the county after the fair applied for a reimbursement grant. The amount of the grant is $22,666 for capital improvements and the match component of the grant is $11,334. Walsh and the fair board are requesting the county consider paying half of that or $5,667.
The purpose of this grant is to assist in the promotion of building or capital improvements on county fairgrounds in Michigan. The statement of work includes restrooms, exterior lighting, announcer’s booth and grandstand kitchen remodel.
The Wexford County Finance Committee has forwarded a recommendation to the full board to approve no more than the $5,667 for assistance in capital improvements at the fairgrounds.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss multiple items related to the county’s building department.
First, the commissioners are to discuss a two-year letter of understanding between the commissioners and Wexford County Building Department Official Bob Scarbrough. The agenda packet for Wednesday’s meeting states Scarbrough is willing to continue to provide Building Official and Building Inspector services for Wexford County on a part-time basis beginning June 1.
Scarbrough will provide inspection services and other duties as assigned by the department head on the days required by the department at a rate of $55,250 per year with no entitlements to any benefits as afforded full-time employees, health insurance, holiday pay, vacations, personal time, sick time, etc.
The Human Resources / Public Safety Committee is recommending the board approve the Letter of Understanding, as presented.
There also is a request for an increase in electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit application fees. If approved, the new fees of $100 for each of the aforementioned application fees would begin on June 13.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are multiple ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
