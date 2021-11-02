Wexford board to discuss bringing substance abuse counseling to jail

CADILLAC — Additional substance abuse counseling soon could be available at the Wexford and Missaukee county jails.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Catholic Human Service that, once in place, would allow the county to utilize county liquor tax revenue to fund substance abuse treatment and prevention service in the jail.
The county’s finance committee recommended the full board approve the Catholic Human Services memorandum of understanding.
The Northern Michigan Regional Entity manages the Medicaid funding for behavioral health and substance use disorder services in Wexford County. Half of the County’s liquor tax revenue is directed to the regional entity to fund a variety of substance abuse treatment and prevention services. Some of that revenue is available to Wexford County through a grant process. 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore submitted a grant application to the regional entity to fund a counselor who will visit both the Wexford and Missaukee jails.
According to information from Wednesday’s agenda packet and the grant application submitted by Elmore, it stated: “This is a collaboration between Wexford and Missaukee Counties and Catholic Human Services. Funds will go to hire a dedicated substance use disorder treatment counselor.”
If approved, the counselor would be at the Wexford County Jail three days a week and the Missaukee County Jail two days a week to decrease recidivism of those in the criminal justice system within the two counties.
The regional entity has approved the grant and it also was reported Catholic Human Services will take care of the grant’s financial administration and quarterly reporting, which is what the board action would allow.
The regional entity also is drafting a grant agreement, which when received will be forwarded to the commissioners for consideration.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said his office has been involved in the process and the jail and sheriff’s office staff agree it is a great idea. He also said it makes a peer support counselor available to the jail’s general population and the transition house. It also allows for them to have follow-ups with the counselor after they are released from jail.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss and potentially approve the 2022 Wexford County Council on Aging budget. The finance committee has already reviewed it and suggests the full board approve it. The Senior Services millage requires the board to approve the council on aging proposed budget before millage monies are released.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/November-3-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.