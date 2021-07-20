Wexford board to discuss child care fund budget, dog licenses fees

By Rick Charmoli
Cadillac News
CADILLAC — A more than $650,000 budget and dog license fee increases are two items the Wexford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to discuss Wednesday.
The Wexford County Child Care Budget has a proposed total expenditure of $651,999.71 and is proposed for the state’s 2022 fiscal year from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022.
According to the information from the meeting’s agenda packet, there was a minor change in the total expenditures of $15,000. Two other changes also were made because of the state’s Raise the Age legislation that goes into effect on Oct. 1, where the court will have 17-year-olds who would have been in adult court previously, according to the agenda packet. The budget sub-category changes reflect trying to think ahead about services that may be offered to the older juvenile population to prepare them for adulthood, etc., the packet information said.
As for the dog license fees, the board is being asked to approve increases to both one-year licenses and three-year licenses for both spay/neutered and intact animals.
Currently, the county is charging pet owners $3 for one-year licenses from December to February and $6 during delinquent months for spay/neutered animals. For intact animals, the county currently charges $5 for one-year licenses from December to February and $10 during delinquent months.
The proposed new fees for one-year licenses are $10 (December to February) or $20 (delinquent months) for spay/neutered animals and $15 (December to February) or $30 (delinquent months) for intact animals
Currently, the county doesn’t have an option for three-year license sales.
The proposed new fees for three-year licenses are $25 (December to February) or $50 (delinquent months) for spay/neutered animals and $40 (December to February) or $80 (delinquent months) for intact animals.
The agenda packet stated the license fees have not been changed since 1993 and the request would put the county in line with fees charged by surrounding counties. The new structure, if approved, would go into effect for the 2022 licenses.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/July-21-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
