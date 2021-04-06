Wexford board to discuss new hire, computer purchases

CADILLAC — A new hire in the equalization department, computer upgrades and a legislative update are all part of an upcoming Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.
The commissioners are scheduled to discuss reinstating the administrative analyst position in the equalization department. The motion the commissioners are asked to approve would allow the equalization department to add the position back to the office's employee roster.
According to information provided in the agenda packet, the equalization department was unable to get out in the field to do work due to COVID-19, which allowed the office to analyze the real estate market the best it could without doing field visits. Not wanting to have an inexperienced employee sitting with nothing to do, the position was removed from the employee roster, according to the agenda packet.
With the loss of the City Appraiser and the likelihood of having to hire someone with little-to-no experience and train them in-house, it was determined to refill the analyst's position, too. If approved, the plan would be to post the position around the second week of May and to have someone in place by June 1.
The commissioners also will be considering a purchase of computer upgrades for the register of deeds office.
According to information provided in the agenda packet, computers need to be updated every five years, per recommendation from I.T. Right. The register of deeds is overdue for those upgrades and had one computer go down, which had to be replaced. The plan is to get the other eight computers replaced before it happens again. The estimated cost, which is budgeted for in the capital equipment fund, is roughly $6,600.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to hear a legislative update from 102nd District State Rep. Michele Hoitenga.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
Per the March 31 Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gathering and Face Mask Order Amendment, the public may participate in person in government meetings if social distancing guidelines are followed.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to https://wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/April-7-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St,
