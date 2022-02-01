Wexford board to discuss, possibly approve Wex dehumidifier bids

CADILLAC — An upgrade at the Wexford County Ice Arena could get approved on Wednesday that could check another box on the to-do list for the Wex.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to discuss awarding a bid to install a new dehumidifier at the facility. Two bids were previously opened on Jan. 13 to install the ice arena. One bid was from Cooke Sheet Metal ($134,586) and the other from 1st Choice Heating and Cooling ($145,969.50).
Although Cooke was the lowest bid received, they were asked to provide professional references, particularly references regarding work on ice arenas, according to information in Wednesday’s agenda packet. Those references, including contractors and engineers and Centre Ice in Traverse City, all gave positive reviews, according to information in the meeting agenda packet.
The finance and appropriations committee has recommended to enter into an attorney-approved contract with Cooke Sheet Metal.
In a letter dated Nov. 1 by Boon Sports Management spokesman Mike Figliomeni, it said the cost of replacement could be eligible for use of COVID Relief Funds. It also said the dehumidifier is currently working at this time. The piece of equipment not only takes moisture out of the air, preventing rust and potential damage to the steel structure but also is a major component of the air quality within the arena.
He said based on estimates that were received a few years ago to replace the dehumidifier would cost between $100,000 to $150,000. Although there have been discussions about the potential use of American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the dehumidifier, nothing has been determined as the final rule on how those funds could be used was only recently released.
Over the years, BSM has been able to save some money to spend on capital improvements or maintenance that comes up. With the need to use those savings to help get the facility through the pandemic, those dollars aren’t there to help pay for the dehumidifier.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board will be going into a closed session to discuss Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch’s performance review.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
