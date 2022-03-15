Wexford board to discuss putting 911 surcharge increase on August ballot

CADILLAC — Nearly six years after Wexford County voters approved an increase to the monthly 911 surcharge, they could be asked to do so again.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners are being asked to approve a resolution that would put a ballot proposal on the Aug. 2 ballot that would raise the surcharge from $2.25 to $3, which is the most that can be asked for.
If approved by voters in August, the $3 would start being assessed beginning on July 1, 2023. If it fails, the $2.25 would continue to be charged.
Wexford County Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said there are multiple reasons why the decision was made to ask voters for the increase.
He said the dispatch center uses a lot of technology and with technology, there is only so long before it needs to be upgraded or replaced. While there have been some years since the surcharge first started being taken that some money has been set aside for those upgrades, Alworden said other years there hasn’t been money to set aside.
He also said his department is trying to stay competitive when it comes to compensating employees so they don’t lose talented and experienced workers to other dispatch centers. He also said this step is crucial to the county department switching to becoming an authority.
Last year, Alworden said he was exploring the feasibility of forming a 911 authority. Currently, 911 is a county department governed by an advisory board and the county board itself.
Alworden said authority boards are formed by the stakeholders meaning fire, police, EMS and citizens. He said it also doesn’t have elected positions, so it keeps politics out of it. If decided to move toward a 911 authority, the advisory board would become the governing board of the service instead of the county board of commissioners.
The county first asked voters to approve an increase to its monthly surcharge in August 2016 and it failed.
It would have increased the surcharge to $2.25 in the monthly billing of landline, wireless and VoIP service within the county, which would have been an increase of $1.83 from the level of 42 cents the county assessed its residents at the time.
The fire chiefs within the county openly stated their opposition to the August 2016 proposal if Wexford County leaders intended to outsource dispatch services to another county.
In October 2016, however, the chiefs came forward urging voters to approve the second surcharge proposal after commissioners had decided to put it on the November 2016 ballot. That support was unconditional, and the chiefs did not ask the county commissioners to guarantee the service stayed local. The chiefs, however, believed if the surcharge passed, the service was more likely to remain local than if the proposal fails.
After months of discussions, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 9-0 in July 2017 to make 911 Central Dispatch a county department, which also kept the service local.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
