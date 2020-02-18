CADILLAC — On Wednesday, the full Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be looking at a topic and resolution that was addressed or is in the process of being addressed in nearby counties.
That topic is regarding the county passing a resolution that states it would be a “sanctuary county‘ for the Second Amendment. Last week, the county’s executive committee discussed the topic and now is suggesting the full board approve Resolution 20-05 which parallels a resolution passed by Mackinac County.
In the packet for the executive committee meeting on Feb. 11, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch supplied five different resolutions from various counties regarding the topic including from Marquette, Cheboygan, Oscoda, Mackinac, and Osceola. She also gave the committee members a letter from Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, that stated her support of the Second Amendment.
Before last week’s executive committee meeting, Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman and Executive Committee member Gary Taylor said the county was first contacted by people interested in having them pass a resolution within the last month. Since that time, he said the county has been researching the topic.
He also said he was not surprised this issue came to Wexford County and he didn’t think any commissioners would have a problem with passing a resolution.
In other nearby counties, this topic also has been discussed by local leaders.
In a 6 to 1 vote, Osceola County approved a sanctuary county resolution at its Feb. 4 commissioners meeting. The resolution was designed to prevent the enforcement of gun laws considered to be unconstitutional.
On Feb. 11, the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners discussed a similar resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting. The commissioners said they planned to approve a resolution supporting the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution but the topic was tabled. That will likely occur in March.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
