Wexford board to discuss several topics Wednesday including library millage, patrol vehicle purchase

CADILLAC — The agenda is not long, but there are many things the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will discuss Wednesday.
First, the commissioners have scheduled to discuss the Cadillac Wexford Public Library’s requests for a millage renewal and an additional new millage.
Library director Tracy Logan-Walker recently sent an email to the county stating the library board voted to pursue a two-question ballot in August 2022. The library is seeking a renewal of its current millage and new millage with an increase, according to information in the meeting’s agenda packet.
The renewal will seek to levy an annual millage in the amount not to exceed 0.7437 mills, which expires in 2022. The renewal of the aforementioned millage rate, if approved by voters in August, would be for six years. Those years would be 2023 through 2028, with the purpose of funding, operating, equipping, purchasing and making capital improvements for the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
If the renewal is approved and levied, the estimate of the revenue in its first year is approximately $822,000, according to the agenda packet.
The new millage will seek to levy an annual millage not to exceed 0.1063 mills. If approved by voters in August, the new millage would be for six years. It also would be 2023 through 2028 and used to fund, operate, equip, purchase and make capital improvements for the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
If the renewal is approved and levied, the estimate of the revenue in its first year is approximately $118,000, according to information in the agenda packet.
County legal counsel reviewed the ballot language and made no changes and Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield confirmed the number of mills and the estimated revenues. The Finance Committee also discussed the millages and is recommending the full board approve both resolutions regarding the library millages.
Also, during the meeting, the board will consider accepting an offer from the City of Cadillac to take over the building and the VHF equipment at the site of the Cadillac Water Tower. There is no value for the equipment, and it would cost the county more to have it removed from the site, according to information in the agenda packet.
The city is requesting this be completed as soon as all the required county approvals are obtained.
The board also is scheduled to discuss the purchase of a replacement patrol vehicle for the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was recently totaled out by the insurance carrier. The price of the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility AWD vehicle is $33,699.
Finally, the commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation and report from United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties Executive Director Andy Ulrich regarding 2-1-1 membership.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us, click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-02-16-BOC-Packet.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
