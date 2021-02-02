Wexford board to discuss the spending of grant dollars in 2 county departments

CADILLAC — A software purchase and a grant for the spaying or neutering of dogs and cats both will be topics of discussion at an upcoming Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting.
On Wednesday, the board is scheduled to discuss a Cherrylan software purchase, which the cost will be covered by the Wexford County Prosecutor Office's Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grant agreement. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins received two quotes, according to information in the meeting's packet.
The Wexford County circuit and probate courts and the clerk’s office currently use Cherrylan software for maximizing record storage. The Cherrylan software quote of $21,050 is being reduced by Cherrylan, waiving the installation and training fees along with reducing the maintenance fee to $3,400. With these reductions, the Cherrylan quote is $16,400. The quote from Karpel Solutions totals $44,900.
Wiggins said the software purchase will help his office achieve a more paperless system than it currently has. It also will allow prosecutors to have access to files at any time, which Wiggins said could prove helpful during court proceedings. If approved, Wiggins said new files would be put into the system but there also is the ability to transfer older file when time and staffing allows.
The Wexford County Finance Committee voted to support the purchase of the Cherrylan software for the prosecutor’s office and proposes the full board also approve it.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss the reimbursement grant agreement from Two Seven Oh, Inc. for spaying and neutering animals before adoption at the Wexford County Animal Shelter. The grant amount has doubled to $10,000 and is from Jan. 11 through Aug. 1 with the services provided by Meyer Veterinary Clinic.
Wexford County Lt. Richard Denison said the purpose of the grant is to make the cats and dogs at the shelter more adoptable by lessening the cost of owning a pet. He said this is the fourth or fifth year the county has utilized the grant. Denison said it started with the county only receiving $1,000, but it has increased over the years. This is the first year at the $10,000 level.
In 2020, Denison said 112 dogs and 113 cats were adopted from the shelter. Of those adoptions, 60 dogs and 31 cats were altered before adoption. For comparison, Denison said 190 dogs and 192 cats were adopted in 2019. Before adoption, 94 dogs and 79 cats were altered, according to Denison.
The finance committee also recommends the full board approve the reimbursement grant agreement.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:‘ by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting, and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org and linking to the circuit court page.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
To see the full agenda go to https://wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/February-3-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some or all commissioners could meet within the 28th Circuit Courtroom, while others could connect remotely via Zoom.
