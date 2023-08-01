CADILLAC — An annual report focused on area senior citizens will be the lone presentation the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will hear at their upcoming meeting on Wednesday.
Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan Executive Director Heidi Gustine will be giving the commissioners the summary of the organization’s annual report from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022. The report will cover several topics including the fiscal year 2022 audited financial summary, the services and support summary and the care connections summary.
The agency serves 10 counties located in northwest lower Michigan including Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss a vehicle purchase by Wexford County Central Dispatch.
According to information in the agenda packet, central dispatch is using a 2013 GMC Terrain that was the old emergency management vehicle and it is starting to have engine and other mechanical issues. With the restrictions from the pandemic being lifted and dispatcher training and 911 meetings starting to be in person again, the county department is sending multiple dispatchers and management staff to different courses across the state.
For that reason, central dispatch is asking to purchase a 2020 GMC Acadia for $29,995.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
