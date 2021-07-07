Wexford board to look at approving ARPA fund usage

CADILLAC — It appears the first expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds could be authorized by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday.
The full board is scheduled to discuss using the funds to give a $2,500 direct payment to all active county employees annually for three years, prorated per month of service from the prior year's work as of July 31 of 2021, 2022 and 2023. These payments also would be subject to any contractual or collective bargaining agreement requirement.
According to information supplied in the agenda packet for Wednesday's meeting, the payments will be made in a separate check on the same pay date of the first payday in August.
The commissioners have until the end of 2024 to use the funds associated with the American Rescue Plan Act and the Michigan Association of Counties is advising a slow and deliberate approach to expend the funds, according to correspondence in the agenda packet from Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch's Administrator's Report.
County staff is beginning the revenue loss calculations and 33 pages of general guidance regarding reporting have been released. More specific guidance will be forthcoming at some undetermined date, according to Koch's correspondence.
The new Wexford County budget also will be a topic of discussion at Wednesday's board of commissioners meeting.
The finance committee discussed the proposed budget calendar last week. If the full board decides to approve the budget calendar, the budget process is not scheduled to start until the mid-point of July. The first phase will include all county departments/offices getting budget target information and blank budget worksheets. By July 31, county departments/offices will submit completed budget requests, according to the proposed budget calendar.
From Aug. 1 through Aug. 20, Koch will work with departments and elected officials regarding budget requests. During that time, the proposed budget calendar states the commissioners also will receive updates regarding the process.
By the end of August, the finance committee is slated to have a copy of the proposed and requested budget. The commissioners also will determine which department heads they want to have present their budgets at a subsequent meeting. During September, the finance committee is supposed to hear from those selected department heads, review revised budgets and reach a consensus regarding any additional revisions.
The committee is then supposed to forward the proposed budget to the full board of commissioners.
Once at the board of commissioners level, hearings will be held on unresolved appeals regarding the budget from department heads, and then the document will be drafted and presented to the board. In early October, the board is supposed to have the budget presented to them by Koch. A public hearing notice will be posted on Oct. 9, with the board scheduled to hold the public hearing and adopt the new budget by Oct. 20.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/July-7-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
