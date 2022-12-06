Wexford board to look at commissioner wage, per diem increases

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to discuss whether they should give themselves a raise Wednesday.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said while the county’s policy handbook was updated in 2019, the wages and per diems commissioners paid were not. He also said it has been at least eight years and likely longer since the commissioners have received an increase in wages and per diems.
It was that, coupled with the increased cost of travel, insurance and vehicles, that led to wage and per diem increases being brought up and reviewed by the Human Resources and Public Safety Committee. Currently, the basic commissioner’s annual salary is $4,833. That is the same annual wage for the vice chairperson, Porterfield said.
As for the chairperson, Porterfield said currently they receive $5,333 annually. Likewise, Porterfield said a full-day per diem is $50, while a half-day is $25.
The changes in wages the commissioners are scheduled to discuss on Wednesday include a base salary for regular commissioners of $9,600 or $800 a month. It is proposed the vice chairperson receive $10,100 annually or $841.67 per month. Finally, it is proposed the board chairperson receive $10,600 annually or $883.33 per month.
The increases to the per diem rate the commissioners are to discuss and vote on include $80 for the full-day per diem and $40 for a half-day per diem.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss and vote on whether the board chairperson’s term should go from one to two years. The vice chairperson’s term would remain a one-year term. If approved, the chairperson election would occur at the first meeting of every odd calendar year.
Porterfield said after this current election cycle is over in two years, commissioners will serve four-year terms, instead of two-year terms. He said the move to two-year chairperson terms helps to provide stability and leadership going forward.
If either policy change is adopted by the full board, it would take effect on Jan. 1.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
