CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be looking at making a job reclassification within the county’s probate court system at its upcoming meeting Wednesday.
In a letter from Wexford County Probate Court Judge Edward Van Alst to the Human Resources Committee, it asked for the probate court bookkeeper position be reclassified from bookkeeper to financial officer and bookkeeper of the Family Division 28th Circuit and Probate Court. Van Alst’s request also included the position be changed from a Level 4 position to Level 5.
In Van Alst’s letter, it stated there was one job description for the probate court bookkeeper, district court bookkeeper and friend of the court bookkeeper back in 1993. At the time, Van Alst said in the letter that all three positions were categorized as Level 4. Since that time, the district court bookkeeper Level was changed to Level 5.
Recently, Wexford County 84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst requested a revision to the job description for this position, according to the letter.
The friend of the court bookkeeper position also was changed to the senior account/ auditor specialist and the position was changed from Level 4 to Level 5 in May 2020. Over time, Edward Van Alst also said in the letter the complexity and responsibilities for those positions changed, which justified the change from Level 4 to Level 5. He believes it also is true and past due for the probate court bookkeeper position.
The recommendation is to approve the updated/new descriptions for the district court positions.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Binder1.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
