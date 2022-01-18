Wexford board to look at out-of-county inmates, water feasibility study, HVAC study

CADILLAC — When the new Wexford County Jail was being pitched, the idea of taking out-of-county inmates were deemed an option for the future.
Since the new jail first accepted prisoners in November 2017, the thought remained that there was potential for it to house out-of-county prisoners. While the sheriff’s office was open to the idea, nothing ever presented itself. That, however, could change Wednesday.
Although the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on taking out-of-county prisoners from Kalkaska County on Wednesday, Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said it will only be short-term.
If approved, the agreement between the two counties would start on Jan. 20 and continue through Dec. 31. The rate would be $35 a day per bed used and Kalkaska County would be responsible for most other expenses of those prisoners including transportation and medical costs. Kalkaska County also could be required to provide medical and mental health screening before transfer, including for infectious diseases such as but not limited to COVID-19.
The agreement, if approved, stipulates the housing could occur for the rest of 2022, but Doehring said it likely will only need to be used for one month.
“This is due to them being down in manpower. They (Kalkaska County) couldn’t run a facility currently,” he said. “So we are helping them out until they can get their new CO’s out of the academy. It will likely only be for a month and then (Kalkaska prisoners) would go back.”
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board will look into green-lighting a Cedar Creek water feasibility study and a mechanical and electrical survey at the Wexford County Courthouse.
The water study, if approved, would allow Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences to complete a hydraulic analysis to determine the water main size, route and needed equipment to supply Cedar Creek’s water system from Manton’s. Gosling Czubak also would collect water system information from each utility pertinent to the hydraulic analysis.
The analysis would determine the needed flow and pressure to supply the current Cedar Creek customers and minimal growth while maintaining system pressure to each customer with a minimum pressure of 40 psi to the first floor of each customer. The analysis also would determine if pumping equipment is required and the needed pumping capacity, according to the agenda packet.
The hydraulic analysis will be a desktop-level study, no site visits or in-person meetings with clients are planned,” according to the proposal in the agenda packet.
As for the survey at the courthouse, the agenda packet states it will evaluate the best ways to heat, cool, and ventilate the building, taking into account the courthouse is a historic building and needs to maintain the historic building appearance.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/01.19.2022 -BOC-Packet.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
