Wexford board to look at prosecutor's office request, budget request from 28th Circuit Court

CADILLAC — The prosecutor’s office and the circuit court are two of the topics the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will address during its upcoming meeting Wednesday.
As it pertains to the prosecutor’s office, the board is being asked to approve the IV-D Reimbursement application. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said this is the application that allows for the state to reimburse the county 66% of the cost for child court cases.
He also said when a person is receiving governmental assistance and needs child support put in place, the prosecutor’s office begins that process. Of those costs associated with qualifying, Wiggins said the state will reimburse the county up to 66%. This includes things such as wages, data processing, paternity testing and other things like that, according to Wiggins.
“If the board approves it then we will apply. Then, assumedly, we would get it and it would be in place from fiscal year 2024 through fiscal year 2028,” Wiggins said. “The whole contract amount would be $569,784.60.”
Also during the meeting, the board will be discussing whether to grant a 28th Circuit Court line item increase request from Judge Jason Elmore.
In a letter from Elmore, it stated the line item accounting for the payment of appointed attorneys covers those appointed for appellate purposes. It also covers both those appointed in the circuit court and in the probate court, which falls under the circuit court.
Elmore said there has been an increase in the number of appeals the court is seeing. The budget for the 2023 fiscal year was set at $35,000 but as of May 8, there is a balance of $29,821.52, of which $18,836.18 is attributable to the probate court and the remainder to the circuit court.
Currently, Elmore said there are another eight requests for appellate counsel pending and as a result, he is asking the line item to be doubled to $70,000.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
