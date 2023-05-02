CADILLAC — A Wexford County subcommittee has been reviewing proposals regarding the use of Opiate Recovery Funds and Wednesday the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss possibly using some of that money.
The Master Settlement Agreement between the many municipalities involved in the lawsuit and the defendants requires the monies to be used for a variety of abatement measures approved by the Federal Court in Cleveland.
Developed in consultation with the nation’s leading public health experts, the list of pre-approved uses includes a wide range of intervention, treatment, education and recovery services so that state and local governments can decide what will best serve their communities.
The proposal the commissioners are scheduled to discuss is one of the proposals that fit the guidelines for the use of the funds and came from District Health Department No. 10. The recommendation from the Wexford County Finance and Appropriations Committee is to approve the use of these funds by the health department for advertisements.
This includes $3,000 for the purchase of billboard space at multiple locations throughout the county and $9,500 in digital media ads using geofencing and/or targeted ads. Geofencing marketing involves setting up virtual boundaries around a point or area that tracks whenever someone with a mobile device crosses them. When this happens, it causes a notification that advertises a nearby store, brand, service or product to be sent to that person’s mobile device.
The proposal also asks for $2,500 for staff time that will be needed to complete the project.
According to information in the meeting packet, the campaign will utilize both billboards and digital media to better inform the public about opioid misuse prevention. Messaging will include “things to know” when being prescribed an Rx pain medication and information on appropriate monitoring, storage and disposal of opioids.
In addition to reviewing that proposal, the commissioners are scheduled to hear the District Health Department No. 10 Annual Report.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
