Wexford board to look at Wex improvements

CADILLAC — While things like the chiller and the recently replaced HVAC system were big-ticket items, there are still a few things that need to be addressed at the Wexford County Civic Center.
The Wex’s parking lot and its roof are items that will need to be fixed eventually, but the ice arena’s dehumidifier is the next big-ticket item that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will discuss the dehumidifier.
In a letter dated Nov. 1 by Boon Sports Management spokesman Mike Figliomeni, it said the cost of replacement could be eligible for use of COVID Relief Funds. It also said the dehumidifier is currently working at this time. The piece of equipment not only takes moisture out of the air, preventing rust and potential damage to the steel structure but also is a major component of the air quality within the arena.
He said based on estimates that were received a few years ago to replace the dehumidifier would cost between $100,000 to $150,000.
Over the years, BSM has been able to save some money to spend on capital improvements or maintenance that comes up. With the need to use those savings to help get the facility through the past year, those dollars aren’t there to help pay for the dehumidifier.
In addition to the dehumidifier, the letter requests the commissioners also fund civic center parking lot improvements at an estimated cost of more than $250,000; roofs for both the ice arena and auditorium; and the expansion of the civic center.
In the letter, Figliomeni said the new chiller system for the ice arena can make ice for two rinks. The sport of curling is enjoying extraordinary popularity, especially in Northern Michigan. The civic center can make ice for a curling rink expansion and the modest cost of a basic building expansion to house curling, the Wexford County could have a preeminent recreation facility.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/November-17-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
