Wexford Board to receive more than $800K in second opioid settlement

CADILLAC — Over the next 13 years, Wexford County will receive more than $800,000 in payments as part of a settlement connected to opioid lawsuits.
In February the board learned of a settlement the county was getting from an opioid lawsuit and on Wednesday they learned about a second one that would result in nearly $820,000 in payments over the next 13 years.
Before Wednesday’s meeting, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said this settlement was the second and likely final agreement the county will receive from the opioid lawsuits joined a few years ago. The settlements are tied to Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walmart agreements.
Previously Wexford County was informed it would receive nearly $1 million of the $26 million going to the 36 Northern Michigan municipalities that joined the lawsuit, which will be allocated from the $26 billion national settlement with just four of the numerous defendants named in the lawsuit Wexford County joined.
Those funds will reimburse municipalities for the monies spent cleaning up the epidemic these companies created and for future prevention and treatment of opioid addiction in these 36 communities.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also discussed a memorandum of agreement for a school resource officer.
The Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District was awarded a three-year grant to provide a school resource officer and all costs associated with the position will be fully funded by the grant and the ISD. The agreement was reviewed and approved by the county’s legal counsel.
The Human Resources/Public Safety Committee has recommended that the full board approve the memorandum for the officer. It also was stated that the union approved the new hire. The board voted 9-0 to approve the memorandum of agreement.
During public comments, new Wexford County Airport Manager Keith Newell introduced himself to the board.
During his brief comments, Newell said he didn’t want the airport to be considered to be on an island that only catered to pilots. He wanted the community to feel it was there for them too. He talked about plans to seek out grants that would allow for collaboration with local schools and other entities.
“I want people to view the airport as more than a place where planes go,” he said. “We are there for the community and not just pilots.”
