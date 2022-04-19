CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be revisiting an item they discuss and approved last month at an upcoming meeting.
On March 16, the board approved having chairman Gary Taylor sign an interagency agreement with Northern Lake Community Mental Health on behalf of the county. This agreement includes the sheriff’s office, prosecuting attorney circuit and district courts and county commissioners.
Shortly after that decision was made, it was brought to the attention of the interim co-administrators that the prosecutor and chief public defender had concerns with the agreement. As a result, a workgroup was formed with representation from the concerned parties and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health to address the issues.
The workgroup is now looking for the agreement to be amended to have a timeframe of six months from the previous three-year agreement, in which the workgroup will reconvene to address any concerns. If the amendment is approved, the six months would begin on April 20 and go through Oct. 31.
The interagency agreement serves individuals with serious mental illness who are considered at-risk for one or more of the following: entering the criminal justice system, not receiving needed mental health services during incarceration and being committed to the jurisdiction of the department of corrections.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss eliminating an administrative executive assistant position from the administrator’s office. With the restructuring of the administrator’s office and the creation of the human resources office, the workload has decreased, according to the information in the agenda packet.
As a result, the part-time executive assistant position in the administrator’s office is up for elimination.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
