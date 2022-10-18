Wexford board to see 2023 proposed budget, discuss vehicle purchases

CADILLAC — In July, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners adopted its budget calendar and nearly four months later the budget process for the 2023 fiscal year is nearing completion.
In the coming weeks, however, some of the most important work the commissioners will accomplish will take place, including how to address a budget deficit. On Wednesday, the full board will get a copy of the proposed 2023 budget, according to Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield.
“Basically, it will be informational. We will hand it out to them and it is for them to have and review. We are hoping we would be ready to approve or make the final adjustments during the first meeting in November,” he said.
Porterfield said the proposed budget for the county’s General Fund is roughly $16 million, but there also is a $250,000 to $300,000 shortfall. Porterfield said the board will have to determine if it wants to supplement the budget using fund balance or budgetary reductions. That will be part of the discussion that likely will be started Wednesday and continued during the next few weeks.
“There is a lot on the table,” Porterfield said. “We are doing better than we have in the past at this time of the year. Economic development wise we are doing OK. I have no big concerns with the budget going forward.”
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss the purchase of the 2020 GMC pickup by Wexford County Central Dispatch with payment to come from the county department’s 2022 budget. The board also is scheduled to discuss a second vehicle purchase by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office of a patrol vehicle from the sheriff’s office 2022 budget.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
