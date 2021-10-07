Wexford board to start process of gathering information for 911 authority formation

CADILLAC — With a 9-0 unanimous vote, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners decided to gather information regarding a potential change to its 911 system.
A few weeks ago, Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden said he was exploring the feasibility of forming a 911 authority. Currently, 911 is a county department governed by an advisory board and the county board itself.
Alworden said authority boards are formed by the stakeholders meaning fire, police, EMS and citizens. He said it also doesn’t have elected positions, so it keeps politics out of it.
Due to the bonds used to build the new dispatch center, Alworden said he is unsure if the county relinquishing its control is feasible. He said it will include many parties coming to the table to determine and it will include the county administrator and the county’s legal.
Although the board voted to start the process to change the 911 committee to an authority, Alworden said after the meeting the board’s vote on Wednesday was to start the process to gather information. At this point, Alworden said it could be determined it is not feasible and things remain as they are.
If decided to move toward a 911 authority, Alworden said the advisory board will become the governing board of the service instead of the county board of commissioners.
Regardless of the direction that is decided, Alworden said the citizens of Wexford County will be kept informed of what is happening every step of the way.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board took off the agenda item to go into a closed session.
The board was scheduled to go into a closed session Wednesday to discuss a written legal opinion regarding the findings of a report put together by a hired consultant. The consultant was hired to investigate the design and construction of the new Wexford County Jail, which has had many issues since it opened in November 2017.
The board also voted 9-0 to schedule the public hearing for the 2022 budget at its upcoming Oct. 20 meeting.
