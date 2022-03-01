CADILLAC — It appears the fate of the transition houses used by Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections is sealed, but now the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will weigh in.
Information in Wednesday’s board of commissioners’ agenda packet states that the community corrections board voted to close the transition houses last week. It is being forwarded to the county board of commissioners and is scheduled to be discussed to determine the next steps taken.
The goal of the transition house is to place inmates who are released from jail in a temporary, structured setting so they can look for work, continue treatment programs and have a roof over their heads. In a transition house, the person is monitored by Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections and required to stay in the home unless a pre-approval to leave is granted.
In 2009, community corrections purchased a men’s transition house in the city of Cadillac and in 2010 a women’s house that serves much of the same purpose as the men’s house was purchased. When the first transition house opened it was expected to save $50,000 to $100,000 each year in housing costs at the jail.
Both T-houses were purchased by community corrections but are owned by Wexford County. Although community corrections is a joint department for Missaukee and Wexford counties, no purchase money came from either county’s general funds.
Approximately five years ago, state grant operating funding ceased, leaving only offender-generated revenue to operate the houses, which has not led to sustainable funding for maintenance, operations and staffing of the houses.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board will discuss additional compensation for both Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield and Wexford County Human Resources Director Jami Bigger as the two now are taking up the co-administrator duties after Janet Koch resigned from her post on Feb. 16.
It was discussed and agreed upon by the Human Resources and Public Safety Committee to have Porterfield receive an additional $200 a week for the next 90 days, while Bigger would receive an additional $300 a week to compensate them for the added co-administrator duties. The committee discussed that due to Porterfield’s other obligations as equalization director that Bigger would be coordinating most of the workload, according to information in Wednesday’s agenda packet.
In a 7-0 vote, with commissioners Joe Hurlburt and Judy Nichols, not present, the board accepted the resignation of Koch on Feb. 16, which included a 90-day severance package for wages and benefits.
In a statement, board chairman Gary Taylor said he appreciated the dedication and hard work Janet did for the residents of Wexford County as administrator. He also said he wished her the best in her future endeavors.
Koch, who was not at Wednesday’s meeting, said via phone that it was an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Wexford County. She also said the resignation was effective on Feb. 20.
