Wexford board to weigh in on COA budget, 911 requests

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners may be trying to finalize its budget process for the upcoming fiscal year, but the board also is scheduled to act on a different spending plan Wednesday.
Every year the commissioners give their approval to the Wexford County Council on Aging’s annual budget. The county and the COA have an agreement in place that allows for COA to administer the senior services millage after the commissioners approve the proposed budget. That has to be done before millage monies are released. The COA board finalized the budget on Oct. 18.
When it comes to highlights of the COA’s proposed 2023 budget, local revenues are nearly $1.52 million, which is up from the current 2022 budget. The amount of the budget generated by county millage money is most ($1.12 million) of those local revenues.
State revenues, however, for the proposed budget are nearly $211,700, which is up from the current budget’s $198,513. Total revenues for the COA in its proposed 2021 budget is roughly $1.97 million. No surprise, total expenditures also are roughly $1.97 million. That is roughly $161,000 in expenditures than was budgeted for the current year’s budget.
To help achieve that, however, they are having to utilize more than $242,000 of reserves and fund balance.
Wexford County COA Executive Director Pam Blevins said the budget is pretty similar to the current iteration but, like everything else, it costs more to provide them. She also said the COA got rid of its waiting list and is providing services to everyone who need it.
To her, the 2023 budget is all about providing services.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, a wage increase for the 911 director, which will be fully funded by the 911 budget, is being requested. The increase would be for nearly $5,900 for the entire calendar year, which would raise the director’s salary to a flat $68,000 beginning in 2023. The increase would bring the director’s salary up to a level so it was comparable with surrounding counties. If approved, it would take effect on Jan. 1.
Both the human resources/public safety and finance committees are making the recommendation the full board approve the wage increase.
The county’s 911 department also is requesting the 911 deputy director position be moved from part-time to full-time beginning with the 2023 fiscal year. The deputy director position has become more and more time-consuming, from the changing technology and technology maintenance required to run the 911 center efficiently requires more attention and dedication to the office, according to information in the agenda packet for Wednesday’s meeting.
Both the human resources/public safety and finance committees are making the recommendation the full board approve this position change and reclassify it to an M3 nonunion wage level.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
