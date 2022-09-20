Wexford board to weigh in on inter-county agreement regarding community mental health

From left, Wexford County commissioners Julie Theobald, Jason Baughan and Brian Potter listen to a discussion of county business during the a county meeting on Sept. 7. On Wednesday, the nine Wexford County board members are scheduled to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Grand Traverse County and the other members of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health. This multi-county agreement would allow Wexford County to keep looking into improving services and resources provided by Northern Lakes.