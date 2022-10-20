Wexford board updated on budget, approve vehicle purchases

CADILLAC — No action was taken Wednesday, but Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield informed the board of commissioners they soon will have a physical copy of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.
Porterfield told the commissioners the agenda item at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting was for informational purposes. He told the commissioners the plan was to have printed copies of the budget by the first part of the next week.
Before that, however, Porterfield said he would send the proposed budget to the county’s accountant to make sure it was as accurate. He also said he would talk with department heads to see if there was any wiggle room in those individual budgets.
In July, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners adopted its budget calendar and nearly four months later the budget process for the 2023 fiscal year is nearing completion.
Porterfield said the proposed budget for the county’s General Fund is roughly $16 million, but there also is a $250,000 to $300,000 shortfall. Porterfield said the board will have to determine if it wants to supplement the budget using fund balance or budgetary reductions.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board discussed and approved the purchase of the 2020 GMC pickup by Wexford County Central Dispatch with payment to come from the county department’s 2022 budget. The purchase was approved by a tally of 7-0 with commissioners Joe Hurlburt and Julie Theobald not present. The board also discussed and approved a second vehicle purchase by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office of a patrol vehicle. That vehicle purchase also passed 7-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.