Wexford board votes for software purchases, animal shelter reimbursement grant

CADILLAC — A software purchase and a grant for the spaying or neutering of dogs and cats both will be topics of discussion and passed unanimously at Wednesday's Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The board voted 9-0 to approve the Cherrylan software purchase, which will be covered by the Wexford County Prosecutor Office's Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grant agreement. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins received two quotes, according to information in the meeting's packet.
The Wexford County circuit and probate courts and the clerk’s office currently use Cherrylan software for maximizing record storage. The Cherrylan software quote of $21,050 is being reduced by Cherrylan, waiving the installation and training fees along with reducing the maintenance fee to $3,400. With these reductions, the Cherrylan quote is $16,400. The quote from Karpel Solutions totals $44,900.
Wiggins said before Wednesday's meeting the software purchase will help his office achieve a more paperless system than it currently has. It also will allow prosecutors to have access to files at any time, which Wiggins said could prove helpful during court proceedings.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the reimbursement grant agreement from Two Seven Oh, Inc. for spaying and neutering animals before adoption at the Wexford County Animal Shelter by a tally of 9-0. The grant amount has doubled to $10,000 and is to be used from Jan. 11 through Aug. 1 with the services provided by Meyer Veterinary Clinic.
