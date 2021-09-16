Wexford board votes on court position reclassification, discuss meeting time

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved a job reclassification within the county’s probate court system Wednesday and also discussed potentially moving its meeting time.
The commissioners voted 9-0 to reclassify the probate court bookkeeper position from bookkeeper to financial officer and bookkeeper of the Family Division 28th Circuit and Probate Court.
In a letter from Wexford County Probate Court Judge Edward Van Alst to the Human Resources Committee, it asked for the reclassification. Van Alst’s request also included the position be changed from a Level 4 position to Level 5.
Also during the meeting Wednesday, commissioner Julie Theobald requested the board discuss potentially changing the meeting time of the regular board meetings from 4 p.m. to a later time.
In January during the commissioners first meeting of 2021, the board voted to keep the same meeting schedule: the first and third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. Theobald said she wanted to discuss the possible meeting time change after she received several calls, texts, emails and personal encounters asking for it to be later.
While no official vote was taken and no motion was made, the commissioners informally decided to keep the meeting time at 4 p.m. for now. It was mentioned during the discussion the ability to watch the board meetings online has made it so constituents don’t have to attend the meetings physically. They also can virtually attend meetings and still voice their opinions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.