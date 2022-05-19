Wexford board votes to approve 6 month janitorial contract

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a six-month contract for janitorial service, but some commissioners were not on board.
At Wednesday’s board meeting, the commissioners voted 7-2 to approve a bid for janitorial services within the county. Commissioners Joe Hurlburt and Julie Theobald both voted against it.
Hurlburt said he voted no because it is the same company the county had been using. He added the county wasn’t happy with the service before, so why is a six-month contract going to make any difference now?
Theobald also had similar thoughts.
She said the company is not cleaning as it should and now they want a raise. She also said she was told there is no other choice, but she believes there is.
“I’m told we have no other choice but I think the RFPs need to be sent to places that will be seen by people in the field. People or businesses don’t bid because they don’t know,” she said.
An advertisement for bid requests for janitorial services at the Wexford County Courthouse, District Health Department No. 10, and the Lake Street annex building, excluding North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area office. One vendor, Cadillac Janitorial Services, attended the mandatory walk-through and submitted a bid, according to the information in the agenda packet. Cadillac Janitorial Services is the county’s current service provider.
The bid that was submitted was for an annual cost of services and supplies, which the agenda packet stated was significantly larger than in previous years. A meeting was held with Cadillac Janitorial Services to discuss the increased pricing and its ability to meet the county’s expectations. A six-month agreement was negotiated, which starts June 1 and continues through Dec. 1. The agenda packet said the cost is not to exceed $99,502 for the six-month contract.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted 9-0 to pass a resolution that supports the 2022 Marine Safety Program Grant Agreement. This federal grant covers 100% of total eligible costs toward completing the work listed, not to exceed $8,200, which is $2,000 less than last year’s grant, according to information in the agenda packet. A local match is not required.
