Wexford board votes to start process looking at using COVID funds for new Wex dehumidifier

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioner opted to start the process of looking at possibly spending COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a piece of equipment at the Wexford County Civic Arena.
The board voted 9-0 Wednesday to start the process of looking at whether some of the county’s COVID-19 relief funds, and in particular, American Rescue Plan Act funding, could be used to purchase a new dehumidifier for the ice arena, according to Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch. The board had no discussion regarding the process or next steps during Wednesday’s meeting.
Although the Wex’s parking lot and its roof also need to be fixed, the ice arena’s dehumidifier is priority No. 1.
In a letter dated Nov. 1 by Boon Sports Management spokesman Mike Figliomeni, it said the cost of replacement could be eligible for use of COVID Relief Funds. It also said the dehumidifier is currently working at this time. The piece of equipment not only takes moisture out of the air, preventing rust and potential damage to the steel structure but also is a major component of the air quality within the arena.
He said based on estimates that were received a few years ago to replace the dehumidifier would cost between $100,000 to $150,000. The letter said the equipment will now cost at least $150,000.
Over the years, Boon Sports Management has saved money to spend on capital improvements or maintenance. With the need to use those savings to help get the facility through the past year, those dollars aren’t there to help pay for the dehumidifier.
In addition to the dehumidifier, the letter requests the commissioners also fund civic center parking lot improvements at an estimated cost of more than $250,000; roofs for both the ice arena and auditorium; and the expansion of the civic center.
The action taken by the board Wednesday did not include starting the process of looking into those items.
