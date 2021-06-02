Wexford board weighing options regarding continued issues at jail

CADILLAC — Wexford County again finds itself at a crossroads regarding the Wexford County Jail that was recently built and opened in late 2017.
As a result, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss the hiring of an expert to evaluate the facility. The evaluation will be based on its design and construction.
Since its opening, the jail has had numerous issues. While many were resolved, others have continually appeared, according to the June 2 agenda packet.
The agenda packet also stated the county's legal counsel recommended commissioners look at finding and hiring an expert to do the facility evaluation. The county finance committee recommended the board approve the request for an expert evaluation.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the best thing for the board is to protect the community's investment in the jail. The best way to do that is by hiring an expert to evaluate the facility. If the board decides to move forward, Koch said the county's legal counsel gave a cost estimate between $20,000 to $30,000. She added it also could be higher.
"We won't know the true cost until a final scope of the project is determined. We want to make sure everything is covered. We don't want to miss anything and then have to have them come back," she said.
Until the board takes action, Koch said it also is hard to discuss a timeline.
Roughly 14 months after breaking ground in August 2016, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office housed its first prisoners at the new county jail in November 2017.
The process of building a new jail has included a change from a planned expansion project at the current jail site to the construction of a new facility after the land was donated to the county by resident and businessman Stan Fawcett.
The jail project began after an in-depth study concluded the current jail functions as a holding facility for inmates being shuttled to and from court dates at significant expense to taxpayers of about $600,000 a year. The study was released in fall 2013. The jail project includes a new 158-bed jail and administrative offices on a 10-acre site.
The 50-year-old jail only had 32 beds, while the number of inmates reaches 90 to 100 each month. The new 49,000-square-foot facility also serves as the new headquarters of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
This is not the first time the board took action because of issues at the jail.
On Aug. 1, 2018, the board voted unanimously to sue the contractor, Granger Construction Company of Lansing, and architectural firm, Hooker DeJong, Inc., who assisted in the construction of the county's new jail. After commissioners took that vote, however, there was a change in how the contractor and architect were approaching the repair of problems within the jail.
Despite that, problems have persisted at the jail and Koch said the potential hiring of the expert is the next step in the process. While the hope is to get things figured out without litigation, Koch said it is a possibility.
"Anything is possible. We hope to address our concerns without going to litigation. If it is necessary then it is necessary, but that will be a board decision," she said. "This (hiring an expert) would need to be done before any litigation and there is no pending litigation at this point."
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/June-2-2021.pdf
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
