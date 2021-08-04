Wexford board weighs in on FOIA, job description changes

CADILLAC — Although changes to Wexford County’s Freedom of Information Act policy and multiple job descriptions were passed, some commissioners opposed them during Wednesday’ board of commissioners meeting.
For the changes to the FOIA policy, the commissioners were asked to approve the striking of parts of Section 2 of Policy C-70 Freedom of Information Act. The changes took out any reference to verbal requests. The change also complied with Michigan’s public act regarding FOIA, according to the agenda packet.
The policy change was passed by a vote of 6-2 with commissioners Judy Nichols and Julie Theobald the two who dissented. Commissioner Michael Musta was not present at Wednesday’s meeting. Before the vote and during the discussion of the policy change, Nichols asked where the changes came from.
Although it was the recommendation of the Human Resources and Public Safety Committee to change the policy, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the changes help to clean up the language of the policy and get the county to align with the state statute.
Commissioners also looked at requests from the Wexford County Treasurer’s Office, Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wexford County Register of Deed’s Office regarding changes to various positions.
The request from the treasurer’s office and the prosecutor’s office are asking the board to approve making a part-time position a full-time position, while the request from the register of deeds office is to create a new deputy register of deeds II position.
The board voted 8-0 to approve the changes in the treasurer and register of deeds offices, but voted 7-1 regarding the change at the prosecutor’s office. Commissioner Joe Hurlburt was the lone dissenting vote regarding the prosecutor’s office change.
