CADILLAC — An approved amendment to an ordinance will allow Wexford County residents to receive an address for non-residential land that meets certain criteria.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 8-0 recently, with commissioner Julie Theobald not present, to allow for addresses to be provided for properties that do not have dwellings but do have permanent structures that are a minimum of 800 square feet in size.
On July 15, the commissioners formed an ad hoc committee to look at revising the county's address ordinance. The committee was made up of three people including commissioner Ben Townsend, Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield, and Wexford County Building Official Bob Scarbrough.
Before the board action that amended the ordinance, Porterfield said the ordinance was restrictive and only allowed for issuing property addresses for livable dwellings or commercial buildings. He also said the county had complaints from taxpayers.
"We have had complaints from taxpayers that wanted to have garages or pole buildings constructed on vacant land they own," he said. "The problem was even if the local zoning ordinances allowed this, they could not get a property address, which meant they could not get power connected to the building either, because the power companies will not install service without a property address."
Once commissioners were made aware of this, Porterfield said the ad hoc committee was formed to investigate finding a way to make the ordinance less restrictive. He said the amendment allows taxpayers to receive an address for buildings more than 800 square feet in size if they are permanently attached to an approved footing.
By passing the amendment to the ordinance, Porterfield said it allows taxpayers to have electricity installed and clarifies those items that are not approved, such as, vacant land, campers, movable mini cabins or sheds smaller than 800 square feet that are not on approved footings.
"Our hope is this will make things easier for most of our taxpayers and at the same time for health and safety reasons this will still prevent people from establishing residency in structures that do not meet the minimum building and sanitary codes," Porterfield said.
Although the commissioners recently approved the amendment to the ordinance, Porterfield said it does not take effect for 60 days on Oct. 4.
